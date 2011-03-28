Skip to main content
Medium-term Management of Green Budget: The Case of Ukraine

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgg6fwxv4f1-en
Authors
Nelly Petkova, Rafal Stanek, Angela Bularga
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Petkova, N., R. Stanek and A. Bularga (2011), “Medium-term Management of Green Budget: The Case of Ukraine”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 31, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgg6fwxv4f1-en.
