Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Measuring the Environmental Performance of Metropolitan Areas with Geographic Information Sources

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9b9ltv87jf-en
Authors
Mario Piacentini, Konstantin Rosina
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Piacentini, M. and K. Rosina (2012), “Measuring the Environmental Performance of Metropolitan Areas with Geographic Information Sources”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2012/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9b9ltv87jf-en.
Go to top