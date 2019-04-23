In recent years there has been a large number of attempts to estimate the number of platform workers. Lacking a common definition of platform workers, however, these estimates are not comparable across countries and over time. This paper starts to address these issues, by explaining the concept of platform work, reviewing previous attempts to measure platform workers by private agencies and official statistical agencies and examining how different survey questions can affect the understanding of the respondents. The paper also highlights innovative uses of data that provide greater insights into platform workers and concluded with recommendations on how to measure platform workers in the future.
Measuring platform mediated workers
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper14 May 2024
Related publications
-
Working paper18 September 2023
-
11 July 2023
-
12 April 2023
-
Report9 September 2022
-
13 January 2022
-
Working paper21 July 2021
-
Report7 July 2021
-
2 September 2020