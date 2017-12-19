Skip to main content
Measuring patient experiences (PREMS)

Progress made by the OECD and its member countries between 2006 and 2016
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/893a07d2-en
Authors
Rie Fujisawa, Nicolaas S. Klazinga
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Fujisawa, R. and N. Klazinga (2017), “Measuring patient experiences (PREMS): Progress made by the OECD and its member countries between 2006 and 2016”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 102, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/893a07d2-en.
