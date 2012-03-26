Measuring Financial Literacy

This paper presents the findings from an OECD International Network on Financial Education pilot study undertaken in 14 countries. The analysis focuses on variations in financial knowledge, behaviour and attitude across countries and within countries by socio-demographics.

The results highlight a lack of financial knowledge amongst a sizeable proportion of the population in each of the countries surveyed. Furthermore, there is considerable room for improvement in terms of financial behaviour. Attitudes are shown to vary widely.

These results will enable countries to identify needs and gaps in financial education provision and develop national policies or strategies. They also provide a sound evidence base for developing OECD recommendations and principles.