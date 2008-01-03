Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Measurement, reporting and verification of mitigation actions and commitments

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/047718dd-en
Authors
Jane Ellis, Kate Larsen
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers

Cite this content as:

Ellis, J. and K. Larsen (2008), “Measurement, reporting and verification of mitigation actions and commitments”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2008/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/047718dd-en.
Go to top