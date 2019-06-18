Skip to main content
Markets negotiations under the Paris Agreement

A technical analysis of two unresolved issues
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/99d9e615-en
Authors
Luca Lo Re, Manasvini Vaidyula
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Cite this content as:

Lo Re, L. and M. Vaidyula (2019), “Markets negotiations under the Paris Agreement: A technical analysis of two unresolved issues”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2019/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/99d9e615-en.
