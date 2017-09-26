Several countries have been setting up strategic roadmaps to support marine biotechnologies that could drive innovation and help address the global sustainability goals of food, energy, and health. The report identifies and begins to address challenges facing cooperation on marine biotechnology across countries. First, the report provides on an international definition of marine biotechnology that was developed through a multi-year process. Second, the report reviews the international infrastructure in marine biotechnology and identifies the lack of standardisation as a critical issue.
Marine biotechnology
Definitions, infrastructures and directions for innovation
Policy paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Abstract
