• Environmental policy should be inspired by the recognition that the environment is everyone’s business; all social actors must be involved in environmental management • Policies that implicitly subsidize a wasteful and environmentally destructive use of resources are pervasive: reforms should command a high priority on economic as well as environmental grounds • Compared to regulation, market-based instruments are little used but they can be more efficient; they can also produce revenues to finance environmental improvements • Regulatory effectiveness can be improved by: relying more on preventive measures, including environmental impact assessment; targeting large polluters; strengthening enforcement; and favouring mediation over litigation
Managing the Environment in Developing Countries
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Briefs
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper27 October 2010
-
11 September 2008
-
8 September 2008
-
1 August 2008
-
Policy paper23 July 2008
-
11 March 2008
-
Policy paper1 December 2007
-
Policy paper1 February 2007
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
17 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
21 May 2024