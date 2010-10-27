Managing the Environment in Developing Countries

• Environmental policy should be inspired by the recognition that the environment is everyone’s business; all social actors must be involved in environmental management • Policies that implicitly subsidize a wasteful and environmentally destructive use of resources are pervasive: reforms should command a high priority on economic as well as environmental grounds • Compared to regulation, market-based instruments are little used but they can be more efficient; they can also produce revenues to finance environmental improvements • Regulatory effectiveness can be improved by: relying more on preventive measures, including environmental impact assessment; targeting large polluters; strengthening enforcement; and favouring mediation over litigation