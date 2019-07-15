These 2019 Principles help providers of development and humanitarian co-operation navigate complex challenges to reach their expected results in terms of sustainable development. Building on the Managing for Development Results principles endorsed by development agencies at the international roundtable on results in Marrakech (February 2004), they set out a renewed practice that takes into account the changing global context and expanding array of actors.
Managing for Sustainable Development Results
Guiding Principles
Report
Best Practices in Development Co-operation
Abstract
