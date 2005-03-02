Skip to main content
Management of Uncertainty in Safety Cases and the Role of Risk

Workshop Proceedings: Stockholm, Sweden 2-4 February 2004
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264008793-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Radioactive Waste Management
Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2005), Management of Uncertainty in Safety Cases and the Role of Risk: Workshop Proceedings: Stockholm, Sweden 2-4 February 2004, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264008793-en.
