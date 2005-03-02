These workshop proceedings discuss different approaches to treating uncertainties in safety cases for radioactive waste management facilities, and more specifically how concepts of risk can be used in both post-closure safety cases and regulatory evaluations. This report includes a synthesis of the plenary presentations and the discussions that took place during the workshop. These proceedings will be of interest to waste repository safety assessors and managers.
Management of Uncertainty in Safety Cases and the Role of Risk
Workshop Proceedings: Stockholm, Sweden 2-4 February 2004
Report
Radioactive Waste Management
Abstract
