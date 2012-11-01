Skip to main content
Making Markets: Unpacking Design and Governance of Carbon Market Mechanisms

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k43nhks65xs-en
Authors
Andrew Prag, Gregory Briner, Christina Hood
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Cite this content as:

Prag, A., G. Briner and C. Hood (2012), “Making Markets: Unpacking Design and Governance of Carbon Market Mechanisms”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2012/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k43nhks65xs-en.
