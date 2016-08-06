Skip to main content
Mainstreaming Adaptation in National Development Planning

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlsv0689qs6-en
Authors
Juan Casado Asensio, Anna Drutschinin, Jan Corfee-Morlot, Gisela Campillo
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Casado Asensio, J. et al. (2016), “Mainstreaming Adaptation in National Development Planning”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 29, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlsv0689qs6-en.
