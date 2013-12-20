Skip to main content
Made to Measure: Options for Emissions Accounting under the UNFCCC

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jzbb2tp8ptg-en
Authors
Andrew Prag, Christina Hood, Pedro Martins Barata
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Cite this content as:

Prag, A., C. Hood and P. Barata (2013), “Made to Measure: Options for Emissions Accounting under the UNFCCC”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2013/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jzbb2tp8ptg-en.
