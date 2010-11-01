Skip to main content
Low-Emission Development Strategies (LEDS)

Technical, Institutional and Policy Lessons
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k451mzrnt37-en
Authors
Christa Clapp, Gregory Briner, Katia Karousakis
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Clapp, C., G. Briner and K. Karousakis (2010), “Low-Emission Development Strategies (LEDS): Technical, Institutional and Policy Lessons”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2010/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k451mzrnt37-en.
