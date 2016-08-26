Skip to main content
Lost and found?

The cost of job loss in France
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlsk8tzll42-en
Vahé Nafilyan
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Nafilyan, V. (2016), “Lost and found?: The cost of job loss in France”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 194, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlsk8tzll42-en.
