Looking Beyond the Numbers: Stakeholders and Multiple School Accountability

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k91dl7ct6q6-en
Authors
Edith Hooge, Tracey Burns, Harald Wilkoszewski
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Hooge, E., T. Burns and H. Wilkoszewski (2012), “Looking Beyond the Numbers: Stakeholders and Multiple School Accountability”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 85, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k91dl7ct6q6-en.
