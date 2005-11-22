Skip to main content
Looking Beyond Tariffs

The Role of Non-Tariff Barriers in World Trade
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264014626-en
OECD
OECD Trade Policy Studies
OECD (2005), Looking Beyond Tariffs: The Role of Non-Tariff Barriers in World Trade, OECD Trade Policy Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264014626-en.
