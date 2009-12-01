Skip to main content
Long-Distance Passenger Rail Services in Europe

Market Access Models and Implications for Germany
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmmr3bjk3tf-en
Authors
Thorsten Beckers, Christian von Hirschhausen, Fabian Haunerland, Matthias Walter
Tags
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Beckers, T. et al. (2009), “Long-Distance Passenger Rail Services in Europe: Market Access Models and Implications for Germany”, OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers, No. 2009/22, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmmr3bjk3tf-en.
