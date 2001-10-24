Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Local Partnerships for Better Governance

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264189461-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED)

Select a language

English
français
español

Cite this content as:

OECD (2001), Local Partnerships for Better Governance, Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264189461-en.
Go to top