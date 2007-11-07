Local development strategies represent an important response to the challenges of globalisation, while providing a mechanism for seizing the new opportunities that globalisation offers. Nearly two decades after the fall of the Berlin wall, this book evaluates progress made and identifies what needs to be done to speed up the drive towards prosperity in Central and Eastern Europe. It demonstrates that the success of local development strategies depends on the capacity of the government and its partners to accelerate change within the policy and governance aspects of economic and social development.
Local Innovations for Growth in Central and Eastern Europe
Report
Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED)
Edited by Sylvain Giguère
Abstract
