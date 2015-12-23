This working paper examines the impacts of the Canadian employment strategy, the Targeted Initiative for Older Workers, in the Fort St. James community in north-central British Columbia. The paper notes that older workers are generally well employed at the aggregate level in Canada, but may face specific challenges in local and vulnerable communities. An examination of the design of this project highlights the need for clear objectives, eligibility criteria, local sponsors and group-based support. In the context of the Fort St. James Community, participants and administrators highlighted the efficacy of custom and individual support in creating better outcomes for older workers.
Local economic strategies for ageing labour markets
The Canadian Targeted Initiative for Older Workers in Fort St. James, British Columbia
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Abstract
