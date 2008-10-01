Skip to main content
Living with Duality: Fiscal Policy and Informality in Latin America

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/228275726751
Authors
Juan Ramón de Laiglesia
Tags
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Cite this content as:

de Laiglesia, J. (2008), “Living with Duality: Fiscal Policy and Informality in Latin America”, OECD Development Centre Policy Insights, No. 81, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/228275726751.
