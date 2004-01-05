Skip to main content
Linking project-based mechanisms with domestic greenhouse gas emissions trading schemes

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/3f135896-en
S. Bygrave, M. Bosi
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers

Bygrave, S. and M. Bosi (2004), “Linking project-based mechanisms with domestic greenhouse gas emissions trading schemes”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2004/08, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3f135896-en.
