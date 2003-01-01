Skip to main content
Linking non-EU domestic emissions trading schemes with the EU emissions trading scheme

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5e6cad1a-en
Authors
W. Blythe, M. Bosi
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers

Cite this content as:

Blythe, W. and M. Bosi (2003), “Linking non-EU domestic emissions trading schemes with the EU emissions trading scheme”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2003/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5e6cad1a-en.
