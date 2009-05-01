Skip to main content
Linking Mitigation Actions in Developing Countries with Mitigation Support

A Conceptual Framework
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k455r1485q4-en
Authors
Joy Aeree Kim, Jan Corfee-Morlot, Philippine de T’Serclaes
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Cite this content as:

Kim, J., J. Corfee-Morlot and P. de T’Serclaes (2009), “Linking Mitigation Actions in Developing Countries with Mitigation Support: A Conceptual Framework”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2009/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k455r1485q4-en.
