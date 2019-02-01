Skip to main content
Linking Aid to the Sustainable Development Goals – a machine learning approach

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4bdaeb8c-en
Authors
Arnaud Pincet, Shu Okabe, Martin Pawelczyk
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Pincet, A., S. Okabe and M. Pawelczyk (2019), “Linking Aid to the Sustainable Development Goals – a machine learning approach”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 52, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4bdaeb8c-en.
