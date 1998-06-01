PEB, in co-operation with the Programme on Institutional Management in Higher Education (IMHE), hosted an experts meeting to determine how existing libraries for tertiary education may be adapted and new ones conceived to meet the future needs of the students, institutions and communities concerned.
Libraries and Resource Centres for Tertiary Education
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
Related publications
-
24 April 2024
-
Working paper26 March 2024
-
Working paper21 March 2024
-
19 March 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
29 February 2024
-
Policy paper29 February 2024
-
5 February 2024