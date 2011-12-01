Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Leveraging Training Skills Development in SMEs: An Analysis of East Flanders, Belgium

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg0vsrqwhf5-en
Authors
Ans De Vos, Ine Williams
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

De Vos, A. and I. Williams (2011), “Leveraging Training Skills Development in SMEs: An Analysis of East Flanders, Belgium”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2011/17, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg0vsrqwhf5-en.
Go to top