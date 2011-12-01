This policy review of vocational education and training in East Flanders, Belgium was prepared within the framework of the OECD LEED project, "Leveraging Training and Skills Development in SMEs". The report has contributed to a better understanding of the dynamics in and between SMEs concerning training and skills development.
Leveraging Training Skills Development in SMEs: An Analysis of East Flanders, Belgium
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper26 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
11 May 2024
-
Working paper16 April 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
Working paper11 March 2024
-
Working paper5 December 2023
Related publications
-
1 July 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
6 May 2024
-
Case study4 March 2024
-
4 March 2024
-
6 February 2024
-
15 December 2023