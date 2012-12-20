Skip to main content
Leveraging Training and Skills Development in SMEs

An Analysis of Two Canadian Urban Regions - Montreal and Winnipeg
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8x6l198524-en
Authors
Paul Bélanger, Sylvie-Ann Hart
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Cite this content as:

Bélanger, P. and S. Hart (2012), “Leveraging Training and Skills Development in SMEs: An Analysis of Two Canadian Urban Regions - Montreal and Winnipeg”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2012/19, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8x6l198524-en.
