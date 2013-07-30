Skip to main content
Lessons from Investment Policy Reform in Korea

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4376zqcpf1-en
Françoise Nicolas, Stephen Thomsen, Mi-Hyun Bang
OECD Working Papers on International Investment
Nicolas, F., S. Thomsen and M. Bang (2013), “Lessons from Investment Policy Reform in Korea”, OECD Working Papers on International Investment, No. 2013/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4376zqcpf1-en.
