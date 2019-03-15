Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Learning from Results-Based Management evaluations and reviews

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3fda0081-en
Authors
Janet Vähämäki, Chantal Verger
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Vähämäki, J. and C. Verger (2019), “Learning from Results-Based Management evaluations and reviews”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 53, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3fda0081-en.
Go to top