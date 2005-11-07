One of the key institutional outcomes of China’s economic reforms has been to create a new role for employers that is separate from the state, and allows enterprises to concentrate on their business. To protect workers, the government has set up public institutions for many social and administrative functions that until recently pertained to work units (danwei), or did not exist. This paper focuses on three such functions for which the 1994 Labour Law makes the government responsible: employment services, labour inspection and social insurance.
Labour Protection in China
Challenges Facing Labour Offices and Social Insurance
Working paper
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Abstract
