Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Labour Protection in China

Challenges Facing Labour Offices and Social Insurance
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/325131488300
Authors
Anders Reutersward
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Reutersward, A. (2005), “Labour Protection in China: Challenges Facing Labour Offices and Social Insurance”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 30, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/325131488300.
Go to top