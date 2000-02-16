Labour Force Statistics 1999

This annual edition of Labour Force Statistics provides detailed statistics on population, labour force, employment and unemployment, broken down by gender, employment status and sector of activity. It also contains participation and unemployment rates by gender and detailed age groups as well as comparative tables for the main components of the labour force. Data are available for each OECD Member country and for OECD-Total, Euro zone and EU15. The time series presented in the publication cover 20 years for most countries. For the first time, this year's edition includes series on unemployment duration and part-time employment as well as percentages of total civilian employment and gender. It also provides information on the sources and definitions used by Member countries in the compilation of statistics. FURTHER READING Quarterly Labour Force Statistics provides the most recent statistics on the short-term evolution of the major components of labour force and employment by sector. It covers twenty countries that compile these statistics on a monthly or quarterly basis. ALSO AVAILABLE ON CD-ROM All series contained in Labour Force Statistics will become available in the Summer 2000 release of the OECD Labour Market Statistics CD-ROM.