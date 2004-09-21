Published annually, Labour Force Statistics provides detailed data on population, labour force, total employment, employment by sector, and part-time employment, all broken down by gender. It also provides data on unemployment broken down by duration, employment status, and participation rates broken down by age group. This edition covers all OECD countries plus OECD Total, euro area, and EU15 for the period 1983-2003.
Labour Force Statistics 2004
Report
Labour Force Statistics
Abstract
