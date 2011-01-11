This annual edition of Labour Force Statistics provides detailed statistics on population, labour force, employment and unemployment, broken down by gender, as well as unemployment duration, employment status, employment by sector of activity and part-time employment. It also contains participation and unemployment rates by gender and detailed age groups as well as comparative tables for the main components of the labour force. Data are available for each OECD Member country and for OECD-Total, Euro area and European Union. The time series presented in the publication cover 20 years for most countries. It also provides information on the sources and definitions used by Member countries in the compilation of those statistics.
Labour Force Statistics 2010
Report
Labour Force Statistics
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report14 December 2009
-
Report17 November 2008
-
Report16 January 2008
-
Report16 August 2006
-
Report11 August 2005
-
Report21 September 2004
-
Report29 August 2003
-
Report30 July 2002
Related publications
-
Working paper18 September 2023
-
11 July 2023
-
12 April 2023
-
Report9 September 2022
-
13 January 2022
-
Working paper21 July 2021
-
Report7 July 2021
-
2 September 2020