Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Labour and skills shortages in the agro-food sector

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ed758aab-en
Authors
Michael Ryan
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ryan, M. (2023), “Labour and skills shortages in the agro-food sector”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 189, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ed758aab-en.
Go to top