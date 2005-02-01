Joinedupdesignforschools explores how good design can improve the quality of life in schools by listening to the voices of the clients: pupils. The programme is an initiative in the United Kingdom that joins client teams of pupils with the country’s leading design practices to provide solutions for practical improvements in schools, to highlight the benefits of a close partnership between the design industry and schools, and to develop pupils’ life skills.
'Joinedupdesignforschools' in the United Kingdom
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
