Improving the performance of youths in the labour market is a crucial challenge in OECD countries facing persistent youth unemployment. This report, part of a series which looks at the school-to-work transition process in sixteen countries, contains a survey of the main barriers to employment for young people in Korea, an assessment of the adequacy and effectiveness of existing measures to improve the transition from school-to-work, and a set of policy recommendations for further action by the public authorities and social partners.
Jobs for Youth/Des emplois pour les jeunes: Korea 2007
Report
Jobs for Youth/Des emplois pour les jeunes
Abstract
