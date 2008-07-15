Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Job-Related Training and Benefits for Individuals

A Review of Evidence and Explanations
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/237755412637
Authors
Bo Hansson
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Hansson, B. (2008), “Job-Related Training and Benefits for Individuals: A Review of Evidence and Explanations”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 19, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/237755412637.
Go to top