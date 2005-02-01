The Intelligent Educational Training Station has been developed in Italy to meet emerging school building needs. The project, for schools from the primary to upper secondary level, proposes flexible architecture for an “intelligent school” network, and was developed by CISEM, the Centre for Educational Innovation and Experimentation of Milan.
Italy's Intelligent Educational Training Station
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
