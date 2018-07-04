Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan Joint First and Second Round of Monitoring

This document contains the progress update and assessment of the implementation of recommendations from the Joint First and Second Rounds of Monitoring of the Istanbul Anti -orruption Action Plan for Mongolia adopted at the 17th ACN Plenary meeting on 15 September 2016 in Paris; the progress update adopted at the 18th ACN Plenary meeting on 13 September 2017 in Paris and the progress update adopted at the 19th ACN Plenary meeting on 4 July 2018 in Paris.