The largest-ever evaluation of an Irish research programme has concluded that the PRTLI is “the beginning of a major and most beneficial transformation of the research landscape of Ireland that will help to install an innovation-driven economy”. The PRTLI, the Programme for Research in Third Level Institutions, is managed by the country’s Higher Education Authority.
Ireland's Programme for Research in Third Level Institutions
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
