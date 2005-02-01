Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Ireland's Programme for Research in Third Level Institutions

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/575658184383
Authors
Gerry O’Sullivan
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

O’Sullivan, G. (2005), “Ireland's Programme for Research in Third Level Institutions”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 2005/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/575658184383.
Go to top