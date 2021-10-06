Norway’s Zero-Growth Goal for major urban areas

Norway’s Zero-Growth Goal provides the framework for land-use and transport policy in large urban areas. The goal was first stated in the 2012 Parliament’s climate agreement and then incorporated in the subsequent national transport plans. The National Transport Plan 2022-33 envisages to extend the Zero-Growth Goal to smaller urban areas.

Urban Growth Agreements (UGA) are the main tool for achieving the Zero-Growth Goal. They promote the development of smarter and greener cities through the reallocation of road space to uses other than driving and parking private cars. UGAs are in place in four large urban areas (Bergen, Oslo, Stavanger and Trondheim). The Government plans to adopt five new UGAs (Buskerudbyen, Grenland, Kristiansandsregionen, Nedre Glomma and Tromsø).

UGAs are binding agreements outlining infrastructure investments and packages of measures over a ten-year period. The solutions chosen shall ensure better accessibility and facilitate the use of transport modes other than private cars. Strategies to reduce or limit urban road traffic volumes include densification and transformation of urban centres, improved conditions for walking and bicycling, better public transport services, and restrictions to private car traffic.

For example, a high-standard cycle path is being developed between the cities of Stavanger and Sandnes. Oslo has a restrictive parking policy; parking fees are charged for on-street parking in the inner city, with higher fees for visitors. Oslo municipality also removed more than 750 on-street parking spaces in the inner city to give room for bike lanes. Nine continuous bike routes link the inner city to the city centre. Road toll rates increased in 2017, and in 2019 an inner toll ring was established to charge those driving in the city centre.

UGAs are a multi-level governance tool involving local, regional and national governments on an equal footing. All three levels work together, across relevant sectors, to identify land-use and transport systems that can result in zero-growth in passenger car traffic. The final decisions are the result of negotiations between national transport authorities and regional and municipal political representatives.

Funding for projects comes from toll revenue and state, regional and municipal budgets. The state budget covers 66% of the investment costs for large public transport infrastructure projects in the four largest urban areas. The National Transport Plan 2022-33 allocates about EUR 8 billion to urban areas.