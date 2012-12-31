Skip to main content
Investor-State Dispute Settlement

A Scoping Paper for the Investment Policy Community
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46b1r85j6f-en
Authors
David Gaukrodger, Kathryn Gordon
Tags
OECD Working Papers on International Investment
Gaukrodger, D. and K. Gordon (2012), “Investor-State Dispute Settlement: A Scoping Paper for the Investment Policy Community”, OECD Working Papers on International Investment, No. 2012/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46b1r85j6f-en.
