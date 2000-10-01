PEB co-hosted a symposium entitled “Invention, Maintenance, and Renewal of Urban Educational Facilities: Global Challenges and Community Solutions” with the American Institute of Architects’ Committee on Architecture for Education and the CEFPI Urban Education Facilities NE Chapter in October 1999. The meeting aimed to provide arguments and evidence for system managers seeking to secure resources for maintenance as well as to sharpen their abilities to use those resources well. Below are excerpts from the symposium papers, including keynote presentations and workshop reports.