Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Introducing individual savings accounts for severance pay in Spain

An ex-ante assessment of the distributional effects
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8128a96d-en
Authors
Alexander Hijzen, Andrea Salvatori
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Hijzen, A. and A. Salvatori (2021), “Introducing individual savings accounts for severance pay in Spain : An ex-ante assessment of the distributional effects”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 259, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8128a96d-en.
Go to top