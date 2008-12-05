International Trade by Commodity Statistics, Volume 2007 Issue 4

This reliable source of annual data provides detailed data in value (US dollars) by commodity for Greece, Hungary, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, Sweden and Turkey for the period 2001-2006. For each country, this publication shows detailed tables relating to the Standard International Trade Classification (SITC), Revision 3, Sections and Divisions (one- and twodigit). Each table presents imports and exports of a given commodity with about one hundred partner countries or country groupings (NAFTA, etc.).