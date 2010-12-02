Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

International Trade by Commodity Statistics, Volume 2009 Issue 2

Australia, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Korea, Poland
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/itcs-v2009-2-en-fr
Authors
OECD
Tags
International Trade by Commodity Statistics
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2010), International Trade by Commodity Statistics, Volume 2009 Issue 2: Australia, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Korea, Poland, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/itcs-v2009-2-en-fr.
Go to top