International Trade by Commodity Statistics, Volume 2008 Issue 2

This reliable source of yearly data provides detailed statistics on the value of international trade of OECD countries broken down by commodity and by partner country. Each of the first four volumes of International Trade by Commodity Statistics contains the tables for seven countries, published in the order in which they become available. The fifth volume includes the OECD main country groupings (OECD-Total, NAFTA, OECD-Asia and Pacific, OECD-Europe and EU-15).

For each country, this publication shows detailed tables relating to the Standard International Trade Classification (SITC), Revision 3, Sections and Divisions (one- and two- digit). Each table presents imports and exports of a given commodity with about one hundred partner countries or country groupings (NAFTA, etc.) for the most recent six-year period available. Volume 2008 issue 2 includes import and export data reported from Australia, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Korea, and Poland.